Parrott called up to represent Republic of Ireland
A third call-up in the MK Dons squad
Troy Parrott celebrates his first goal since November, coming against Cheltenham Town last week. The Irishman has been called up to represent his country again
Troy Parrott has become the third MK Dons player this week to get a call-up to represent his country.
The Irishman, who has 10 caps to his name already, has been named in Stephen Kenny’s squad to face Belgium and Lithuania.
The news comes after Conor Coventry was included in the Republic of Ireland U21s squad and Kaine Kesler-Hayden was picked for England U20s.
The trio will not miss any action for Dons though, with next Saturday’s game against Crewe Alexandra postponed for call-ups in the Alex squad.