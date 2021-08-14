Parrott calls for Dons to turn team-spirit into results

Troy Parrott

The team spirit in the MK Dons dressing room has been made even stronger over the last few weeks, but Troy Parrott says they have to start turning positive performances into results.

Following the departure of former boss Russell Martin less than a week before their League One opener, and the late arrival of new head coach Liam Manning on Friday morning before their second game, it has been a tumultuous time for the squad - not least Parrott who signed for the club from Spurs 72 hours before Martin left for Swansea.

It was with a sense of disappointment and anger that the squad returned to training in the first instances following Martin’s abrupt exit, but Parrott said it has helped the team come together over the last two weeks.

Ultimately though, they are still seeking their first win of the season. They came within 20 seconds or so away at Bolton in the opening game but conceded to draw 3-3, while they let Sunderland take a 2-0 lead at Stadium MK on Saturday, with Parrott hitting his first goal for the club in a 2-1 defeat.

The Irish international, on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season, says the team bond has been heightened recently, but results now need to back that up.

“We've had to have a lot of togetherness after what happened in the last couple of weeks,” he said after the Sunderland game. “And you saw it at Bolton last week as well when we came from behind.

“It showed a lot of character about the team, and we need to build on it and start getting results.

“We deserved more out of the game. We have to dust off, reflect on it in the next couple of days and react on Tuesday.

“It's not good to concede at any time, but we were coming into the game. But it was a lack of concentration and they went 2-0 up. We fought until the end to get back into it, it was just one of those days.”

Dons now have just three days to prepare for their next challenge - another home game, this time welcoming Charlton Athletic to Stadium MK on Tuesday night.

It will be Manning’s second game in charge of the club, and Parrott says he is eager to get working under the new boss.