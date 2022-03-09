Parrott overwhelmed with the reaction to his first goals since October

Troy Parrott got back amongst the goals against Cheltenham on Tuesday night after netting a brace in the 3-1 win. The Tottenham loanee hadn’t scored since October.

There were not many inside Stadium MK on Tuesday night who were not delighted to see Troy Parrott open the scoring against Cheltenham Town.

The long wait for the Irishman to rediscover his scoring boots finally came to an end 26 minutes into the game when he headed home Matt Smith’s cross to give Dons the lead. And typically, after waiting so long for one to come along, a second was not far behind. Put 2-0 up by Mo Eisa, Parrott raced clear with five minutes remaining to fire in again to put the game to bed.

The cheer from the home supporters was perhaps a little louder considering the scorer, and the whole team celebrated with the 20-year-old, who openly admitted last week to allowing his own effort-levels to drop during a mid-season lull while on loan from Tottenham.

But after netting again at last, Parrott admitted he was a little overwhelmed with the level of jubilation everyone else took in his goal.

“I've been getting a lot of support from the fans, the gaffer and the boys. Seeing how happy everyone was to see me score was overwhelming really. They show so much confidence in me and I cannot ask for much more. Hopefully it continues now.

“I've had a lot of chances to score and it hasn't come but I'm buzzing tonight.

“For my confidence, it's massive. The second goal I didn't even have to think about it, I just hit it and it went in. It's a feeling that never gets old, especially going so long without a goal. You could see what it meant to me.”