Parrott predicts goals every time he steps on the pitch for MK Dons

Troy Parrott said he feels confidence he can score in every game he plays at the moment with the number of chances MK Dons are creating for him

After firing in his third goal of the season on Saturday, Troy Parrott believes he can score in every game he plays at MK Dons at the moment.

The 19-year-old fired in the penalty he won against Wycombe on Saturday in the 1-0 win over the Chairboys as Dons extended their undefeated streak to seven games, sitting third just a point off the top of League One.

Parrott, on loan from Tottenham, also feels he could and should have more goals to his name. Aside from his effort at Gillingham which went down as a Max Ehmer own goal - which he still wants to claim as his own - the striker said he has had plenty of chances to add to his tally and feels confident every time he pulls on the shirt that he will find the back of the net.

He said: “In every game, I've had plenty of chances to score and that excites me a lot. It gives me confidence coming onto the pitch that the boys around me going to create chances for me, and likewise me for them.

“I am enjoying it a lot, things are going well so far. Obviously I have a couple of goals, I'd like a lot more but I take confidence from the ones I've got and I'm enjoying it a lot.”

After finishing 13th in League One last time out, not many put MK Dons at the top of their list to go up this season and though it is still only early days, their early form certainly has them in the conversation with regards to a potential top six finish.

After picking up points against some of the divisions more fancied promotion candidates already, Parrott said he hoped to continue making waves in League One but wasn’t sure whether Dons are being taken as serious promotion contenders by the rest yet.

“I'm not too sure to be honest,” Parrott said. “The season has only just started, we're just at the beginning. Hopefully by the end, people are looking at us seriously but whether they do at the moment, I don't know.

“We have our targets and our goals for the end of the season - obviously we want to be up there in the promotion spots but there is a long, long way to go. We have to keep picking up points in every game.