Parrott returns to Dons squad after unavailability for Crewe victory

Troy Parrott will be available for MK Dons’ FA Cup first round game against Stevenage tomorrow, but will miss the visit of Oxford United while on international duty

Troy Parrott will return to action for MK Dons this week after missing last Saturday’s win over Crewe Alexandra.

The on-loan Tottenham forward was ‘unavailable’ for the game in Cheshire for personal reasons, and is not part of the squad isolating following two positive coronavirus tests to have come from the trip.

While available for tomorrow’s FA Cup first round game with Stevenage though, Parrott has been called up to represent the Republic of Ireland again, meaning he will miss Dons’ game with Cambridge United later this month.

Manning said Parrott has returned well to training this week, and though his international call-up hinders Dons, will only make him a better player in the long-term.

“He’s come back in this week, and he’s trained really hard this week,” said the head coach.

“It’s something he should be proud of. He’s available for selection so it will be good to have him again. It will expose him to more players playing at Championship and Premier League level.