Parrott set for Dons return after Ireland international duty

Troy Parrott could return to the fold for MK Dons this Saturday against Portsmouth after missing the last two games on international duty.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Tottenham, played an hour on Saturday as Ireland took on Azerbaijan in their World Cup qualifier.

Starting the game, Parrott watched on as the hosts fell behind to Emin Makhmudov’s opener on the stroke of half-time.

Withdrawn after 63 minutes, Parrott breathed a sign of relief as Ireland equalised with three minutes to go through Shane Duffy for a share of the spoils.

Parrott was an unused substitute in Stephen Kenny’s side for the other qualifiers against Portgual last Wednesday and Serbia on Tuesday night.

Parrott’s return to Milton Keynes will come as relief for head coach Liam Manning, who is currently without both Mo Eisa and Max Watters in the attacking ranks.