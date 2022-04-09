MK Dons salvaged a draw with AFC Wimbledon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium

A stunning Troy Parrott volley 10 minutes from time rescued a 1-1 draw for MK Dons in a tense encounter with AFC Wimbledon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

A dismal first half showing from Liam Manning’s side allowed AFC Wimbledon to be in the ascendency and deservedly lead through Alex Woodyard’s 20th minute strike.

A much improved showing in the second period did not look to be bearing much fruit until the latter stages when Parrott, who peeled of at the back post, buried a volley in off the underside of the bar to claim a point, extending Dons’ undefeated run to 15 matches, while setting a new club record of 12 away games without losing.

Connor Wickham made his first start since February and the win over Charlton Athletic as he came into the side in place of Mo Eisa, who dropped to the bench. It was the only change Liam Manning made hto his side who were seeking a fourth win in a row to keep them in the automatic spots.

But the first half certainly did not go to plan for the visitors. AFC Wimbledon manager said he wanted his side to play with anger to give them an edge, and they had the better of the play throughout the opening 45 minutes.

First to every loose ball, AFC Wimbledon looked a threat at set-pieces and twice sent balls into the box which MK Dons struggled to deal with. It came then as little surprise when a third made saw them fall behind after 19 minutes. Nesta Guinness-Walker's ball into the box wasn't dealt with by Jamie Cumming and when it was recycled, Alex Woodyard was on hand to prod through a crowd of players from the penalty spot to give the home side the lead.

Unable to get a foothold in the game or a lengthy spell of possession, Manning's side barely threatened. First touches were poor, possession cheaply given away and attacks fell at the first hurdle, so much so that Dons did not register a shot on target in the first half - Harry Darling and Scott Twine sending efforts well off the mark.

The second half though was a much-improved one. Wickham and Kesler-Hayden were able to test keeper Nik Tzanev early on with efforts as the visitors looked to take control of the game. A deep-lying AFC Wimbledon defence made it hard for them to break through, and limited the visitors to efforts from range.

With time ticking away, it looked as though Dons would need a moment of magic and they got it with 10 minutes to go. With a corner only half-cleared, Dean Lewington was able to clip the ball back into the box to find Parrott, who had peeled away at the back post to brilliantly volley past Tzanev off the underside of the bar to draw level.

Cumming made a brave stop late on to deny substitute Ethan Chislett, and Theo Corbeanu fired an effort over the bar at the other end as the spoils ended split.

Referee: James Oldham

Attendance:7,841 (1,041)

AFC Wimbledon: Tzanev, Lawrence, Woodyard, Nightingale, Marsh, Assal (McCormick 66), Rudoni, Robinson (Chislett 75), Guinness-Walker, Heneghan, Kalambayi (Cosgrove 84)

Subs not used: Broome, Hartigan, Osei Yaw, Brown

MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, O'Hora, Darling, Harvie, Kesler-Hayden (Corbeanu 60), Coventry, McEachran (Kemp 88), Parrott, Twine, Wickham (Eisa 60)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Smith, Kasumu, Boateng