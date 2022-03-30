Parrott was shaking with excitement after scoring winner for Ireland

Troy Parrott celebrates his 97th minute winner for the Republic of Ireland against Lithuania

Troy Parrott enjoyed one of the best moments of his life when he netted a stoppage-time winner for the Republic of Ireland to beat Lithuania on Tuesday night.

The Dons forward, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, replaced Wigan striker Will Keane on 63 minutes at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin but had to wait until the seventh minute of time added on to rattle home the winner.

“I’m still shaking now, it was one of the best moments of my life,” said Parrott afterwards. “I had a feeling it was going towards the goal. To see it hit the back of the net was crazy.

“To score the winner that late in the Aviva, in front of the fans, maybe a mile or so away from my house, it is incredible.”

Having rediscovered his form for MK Dons in the last few months, Ireland boss Stephen Kenny admitted Parrott was disappointed not to be handed a start in either friendly against Belgium or Lithuania, but made up for it in style.

Kenny said: “He was disappointed not to start but I spoke to him – I’ve a relationship with Troy now – and he hid his disappointment and channelled the disappointment the way you would want him to.

“Having had a shot tipped over before the goal shows two characteristics – a brilliant technique and an ability to do it, not when you are two-nil up but to do it in the 97th minute when we are level.

“He is a terrific person and a good team-mate in the changing room.”