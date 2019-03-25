Patience pays off for Dons in win over Yeovil

It was a case of patience paying off on Saturday when MK Dons beat Yeovil 2-0 according to Jake Hesketh.

The 22-year-old was named man of the match for his performance at Stadium MK as Dons reclaimed third spot in League 2 thanks to their assured win over the Glovers.

Despite relatively easing through the game, Dons only led by a single goal heading into the final 10 minutes before Chuks Aneke's fine solo effort, inadvertently assisted by Hesketh he later admitted, put the game to bed.

"I think we had to be patient, we always felt in control," said Hesketh. "The manager said at half-time don’t get complacent, which was important because they could’ve hit us on the counter – they had a good period. Once Chuks got the second – I think it put the game to bed.

"I would say it’s one of the easiest assists I’ve got in my career, I didn’t even expect to get the assist when I played it into Chuks, I’ve got up after being fouled I looked up and he’s inside their book and I’m thinking I can get the assist for that – it was nice!

"I think we deserved the three points – it could’ve been more on a different day, but we are happy with any win – we’ll go again next week."

With Mansfield losing ground after their 2-1 defeat to Crewe on Saturday, it means Dons move three points clear in third spot. But with seven games still remaining, Hesketh knows there will be plenty of twists left.

He said: "Teams at the bottom of the table at this stage will defend and try scrap for a point or try work from a set-piece, so to get that goal early on was very important.

"We’ve got to keep winning games, everyone looks out for other results, and yeah they have gone our way, but on another week they won’t. We need to keep working hard, keep putting the points on the board and focus on us."