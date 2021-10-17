Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill

Patience paid off for Shrewsbury in their 1-0 win over MK Dons.

Despite having less possession and shots on goal, Shaun Whalley’s goal on the counter-attack on 56 minutes was enough to secure Shrewsbury’s third win of the season, lifting from from 23rd to 21st in League One.

Manager Steve Cotterill said the win was a testament to his side’s patience in waiting for their chance to come along against a dangerous Dons side, who have now suffered back-to-back defeats to teams in the relegation zone.

Cotterill said: “I think everybody will enjoy that one. I think it’s been a long time coming with a clean sheet tagged on it too against such a good team.

“I thought the lads were excellent today, showed good patience in the game plan, which was very difficult to do, especially when you’re at home.

“They (MK Dons) are a good team, have been together a little while now, spent some good money wisely and built on what they did last year.

“It was a great goal by Shaun. It came off the back off the discipline off the back of our performance, which like I’ve said before is incredibly difficult if you’re at home.