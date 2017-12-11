Pawlett calls for clinical finishing after dropping points against Shrewbury

Peter Pawlett says there are goals in the MK Dons squad, but they have to be more clinical in front of goal.

The Scot scored his second in three games on Saturday to fire Dons into a 1-0 lead over high-flying Shrewsbury, before a Shaun Whalley wonder-goal levelled things with five minutes to go.

Chances went begging for the home side though, with Pawlett, Osman Sow, Kieran Agard and Sam Nombe all seeing efforts go awry which would have put Dons out of sight.

And Whalley's goal would eventually drop Dons two points, leaving Pawlett to rue what might have been.

"It definitely feels like two points dropped. It's unfortunate for us, we got a goal up, but we need to be better at holding on to the lead. All the lads are disappointed, we needed three points.

"There's not a lot you can do about goals like that. I was closing him down, he took a touch to the side and hit it. I was right behind it and could see it was flying towards the top corner. But we know we have to be better with a goal lead, and maybe score two or three. You can't do much about goals like that.

"I had a chance, Os had a good chance in the first half, and if we put those away we're out of sight. We need to be more clinical."

Pawlett's opener came after 55 minutes, and was his second in three games after opening his MK Dons account against Maidstone last weekend. And now he's up and running, he hopes to contribute more having adapted to the English game.

He said: "I've missed a lot of football this season, I'm just getting back to it. I have to provide assists and goals, it's what I get judged on.

"It was brilliant from Chuks, he set me up against Maidstone as well. He's a big lad, but he has a good touch and create a lot of chances. He brings the lads into play, but he spotted my run picked me out and I was able to slot it under the keeper.

"Things aren't going our way at the moment, but Shrewsbury are second in the league but there's not much between any of us in League 1. We just need to work hard and hope our luck change.

"We take positives from all our games, we're positive people. We're all upbeat still and confident we can climb the table."