Peter Pawlett has been sold to Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old made 35 appearances in 18 months at MK Dons, scoring four goals.

Pawlett, who joined Dons from Aberdeen, will link up again with former manager Robbie Neilson and midfielder Aidan Nesbitt who move to Tannardice after being released from his contract.

The move is the first of a potentially busy transfer deadline day, predicted by Dons boss Paul Tisdale earlier this week.