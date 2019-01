MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale all but confirmed Peter Pawlett's move back to Scotland tonight (Tuesday).

The 27-year-old had been linked to a reunion with former Dons boss Robbie Neilson at Tannardice, who also signed Aidan Nesbitt when he was released from his deal at Stadium MK earlier this month.

While the move is yet to be confirmed, Tisdale confirmed the deal is effectively over the line.

He said: "I think he's going, I believe he's going. I'm assuming it will happen if it has not already."