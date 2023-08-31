News you can trust since 1981
Payday for Dons as Exeter City sell Nombe to Rotherham United

The striker leaves Exeter City for a fee understood to be over seven figures

By Toby Lock
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

MK Dons are in for a payday after Exeter City agreed to sell Sam Nombe to Rotherham United.

The 24-year-old left Stadium MK in 2020 for St James Park, where he scored 27 goals and provided 12 assists in 85 games for the Grecians.

Subject to rumours throughout the summer linking him with a move away from Devon, Nombe was today confirmed at Rotherham in a deal understood to be over seven figures, smashing the Millers’ previous transfer record which they only set a couple of weeks ago in signing midfielder Christ Tiehi.

Nombe reunites with former boss Matty Taylor, who also left Exeter for Rotherham last October.

Dons had a sell-on clause included in their deal to allow academy product Nombe to leave Milton Keynes three years ago. They, like Rotherham, have been in the market for a striker during the window and are finding prices to be high.

Speaking about the market for front-men, Taylor said: “One thing we’ve found in this window is the huge loan fees we’d have to pay for centre-forwards elsewhere. Then you’re developing other team’s players. That’s only a short-term fix.

“We want to progress ourselves as a club. I see it as an investment. It’s good business.”

Related topics:Sam NombeRotherham UnitedStadium MKDevon