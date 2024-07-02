Payne poised to sign for Colchester according to reports
Midfielder Jack Payne looks set to join League Two side Colchester United after leaving Charlton Athletic.
The 29-year-old made 44 appearances for Dons last season on loan from the Addicks, a regular in Mike Williamson’s side as they reached the play-offs.
While Payne has been released at the end of his deal at The Valley, Dons have heavily recruited in midfield already this summer, bringing in Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, Tommy Leigh and Joe Pritchard thus far.
Colchester, who finished 22nd in League Two last time out, are looking to rebuild themselves this summer, with Danny Cowley taking his first transfer window at the JobServe Community Stadium. And they look set to land the signature of Payne, reportedly beating teams from the MLS to his capture.
Last month, Payne’s regular playing partner in MK Dons’ midfield, Lewis Bate, also moved to pastures new, penning a deal with Stockport County after leaving Leeds United.
