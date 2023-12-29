Payne to stay in MK but Williamson remains coy on Kemp return

The January transfer window could be a busy one for MK Dons, but while one man could return, another is staying put

Jack Payne

Mike Williamson remained tight-lipped about a potential return to MK Dons for Dan Kemp, but confirmed Jack Payne would be on the books for the remainder of the season.

Kemp scored twice on Friday night to help Swindon Town to a 2-1 win over Forest Green Rovers, but with the transfer window reopening on Monday, the opportunity for Dons to recall their man from his loan spell is very much an option.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former West Ham man has not kicked a ball for his parent club in 2023 in a competitive game, but rounds it out with 21 goals to his name after a spell at Hartlepool last term, and then the County Ground this season.

One man who will not be recalled though is Payne, with the Charlton man signing a season-long deal with no return clause in it, meaning he will remain at Stadium MK until May.

Williamson said he is eager to add to his team next month, feeling he needs more options for his starting 11, but would not be drawn on whether Kemp's name would be on that options list.

"Jack is here for the season, so there's no question about him," the head coach confirmed. "We're looking at a number of things. January will be huge for us, and we're working really hard.