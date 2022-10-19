Peacocks progress to setup FA first round clash with MK Dons

MK Dons will face non-league side Taunton Town in the first round of the FA Cup next month.

Monday night’s draw pitched Dons against either Yeovil Town or Taunton at Stadium MK ahead of their fourth qualifying round replay at the Cygnet Health Care Stadium.

Having forced a 0-0 draw at Huish Park, Taunton made home field advantage count against the Glovers, taking the lead from the penalty spot after 26 minutes with Lloyd James sending the keeper the wrong way.

“Any draw you get is tough one, especially in the FA Cup,” said Dons boss Liam Manning on the draw. “The history of the competition shows opportunities for teams lower in the pyramid to play clubs higher up and cause upset and shocks.

“The fact it’s at home is a welcome draw.”

Last season, Dons were knocked out at the first round stage after losing to Stevenage 2-1 in extra time in the replay at the Lamex Stadium after being reduced to nine men.