Pell banned and both clubs fined after fiery derby day battle

AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons at the full-time whistle at Plough Lane

Harry Pell has been handed a one-match ban, and AFC Wimbledon have been fined £8,000 by the FA for incidents in the game with MK Dons at Plough Lane earlier this month.

Unused substitute Pell was found guilty of misconduct after he kicked balls at visiting supporters throughout the warm-up ahead of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His club were also charged £8,000 for their role in the brawl which happened at the full-time whistle as AFC Wimbledon players sought to celebrate in front of the away end. MK Dons were fined £2,500 for their role in the fight.

An FA statement read: "AFC Wimbledon and Milton Keynes Dons have been fined £8,000 and £2,500 respectively for their mass confrontation. Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players and technical area occupants don’t behave in an improper and provocative way after the final whistle.

"An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing.