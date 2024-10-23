Penalty duties to fall on the shoulders of Tomlinson for Dons this season

Joe Tomlinson | Jane Russell

The winger is keen to keep his role as MK Dons’ penalty taker

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penalty kicks awarded to MK Dons will fall to Joe Tomlinson for the foreseeable future.

The 24-year-old converted from the spot in the opening minute against Morecambe on Saturday - Dons’ first in-game penalty since Max Dean’s miss in the play-off second leg in May - sending former Dons stopper Stuart Moore the wrong way at the Mazuma Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomlinson bagged seven goals for the club last season, and already is up to three after he added to his tally on Tuesday night with Dons’ second against Accrington, and hopes to see a few more spot kicks come his way this term to surpass last season’s total.

“It felt like an age this season waiting for one! It was good to get it out the way,” he said. “I've taken penalties before, and I love taking them. I love the feeling of it, I'm always confident.

“I scored Saturday, so I think I'm still on them! But I do love it, will always put my hand up to take one, because I feel really confident. It's a great feeling when the referee blows the whistle and you're ready to take it, it's nice.

“I still want more (goals), I should be getting a lot more. I want to improve on what I did last year, I'm happy to help the team and get the three points but there's a lot more to come from me.”