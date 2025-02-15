"People have called us Crawley Dons": Orsi on moving on from last season

Danilo Orsi | Jane Russell

The striker is not looking to the past but the future at MK Dons

Danilo Orsi walked into MK Dons’ dressing room to see plenty of familiar faces on transfer deadline day, but was quick to put the past behind him.

The road from the Broadfield Stadium to MK1 has been well-trodden since the summer. Orsi’s arrival made him the tenth former Crawley player or staff member to make the move to Milton Keynes since they secured promotion last May. And that has drawn social media to call them the ‘Crawley Dons’.

For Orsi though, Crawley is a place in his past. He left the club after firing them to play-off final victory at Wembley to sign for Burton Albion in the summer, before reuniting with boss Scott Lindsey at Stadium MK on transfer deadline day.

“There are a few of us here now, and a few people on Twitter have been calling us Crawley Dons, but we're not looking at it like that,” he said. “We're at MK Dons now, it's a big club and we all want to get it back to where we think it belongs.

“Last year is done, it's about right here, right now. People can say what they want but it's all about MK Dons now.

“Coming into a club where you know a few players, and the manager as well helps massively because you know the demands. That has helped me bed in a bit quicker than if I didn't know anyone.

“It's a massive club and we want to get back to where we belong.”

Walking into a dressing room struggling for form, wins and points of late, Orsi admitted with the talent in the dressing room, Dons should be doing a lot better, and feels that once it clicks, the club’s fortunes will turn.

He said: “If you can pick up a run of games at the right time, which I think we can do, all of a sudden the picture changes. For us, we're in the fight, we're not thinking the fight is done.

“People looks at our squad, big names in this league, and I think it's only a matter of time. The gaffer is fantastic, what he wants us to do is so detailed, so we've just got to win a couple of games.

“We're at the business end of the season and we have to start getting points on the board now. We have to follow our motto, keep chasing performances because when they come, the wins will come.

“There's loads of points to play for. We're taking each game as it comes now, keep putting performances together and we'll see where we are at the end of the season.”