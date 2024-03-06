"People will notice" MK Dons' big win over league leaders

Kyran Lofthouse

Beating League Two leaders Mansfield Town will send a message to the rest of the division, according to Kyran Lofthouse.

Dons' 2-1 win at the One Call Stadium was only the second home defeat of the season for the Stags, and one which saw Mike Williamson's side move within two points of the automatic promotion spots, and just five off the top.

With ten games remaining, Dons must still play four of the top seven, including the reverse fixture against Mansfield, in their hunt to secure a top three spot. But with their excellent win over the Stags, Lofthouse believes the rest of the league will now sit up and take notice of he and his team-mates.

He said: "People will notice when you go away to the team at the top of the league and win, but we won't get too caught up in all that.

"We're just going game-by-game. We know if we can put good performances together, we have the players in there to challenge anyone. We've got an inner belief."

On the game, he said: "I think on the whole it was a good performance. We went down early with that penalty but the reaction was spot on, we didn't let our heads drop. It was a great strike from Gilbs or the equaliser, and that was important to give us the positivity to go on and get the result."

He continued: "To a man, everyone was brilliant. Winning your individual battles will always help. We knew after the result on Saturday, we knew we'd have to react, come here and put in a good performance. We did that. We dug in and got a great result.