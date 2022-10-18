Performance pleases Manning as Dons beat Walsall to go through

Nathan Holland (right) scored MK Dons’ second goal of the night as they secured top spot in the Papa John’s Trophy group to progress. (Pic Andy Gardner)

Liam Manning was relieved to see a solid performance from his MK Don side as they saw off Walsall in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night with a 2-0 win.

Henry Lawrence and Nathan Holland scored the goals to see Dons through, but it was the manner of the performance against the Saddlers which was the most pleasing thing for the head coach.

Having struggled to piece together a complete performance all season, Dons looked in control throughout against the League Two side, and go through as Southern Group C table toppers.

“The result is great but the biggest plus is the performance,” said Manning afterwards. “We're trying to find our way, play our way which we challenged the lads to do tonight. We wanted them to win but to play our style too.

“We had terrific control in the first half, but we struggled to do the hardest part. We had a lot of positives to come out of the evening.

“We're looking to control the game we want to. The players are still understanding our style, and we're trying to control games in possession, not for the sake of possession though, but progressing up the pitch, setting up in their half and looking for opportunities to score.

