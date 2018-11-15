Performances on the pitch are where it counts - Cisse

Ouss Cisse knows performing well in training means nothing if he does not do the business on the pitch for MK Dons.

The 27-year-old has been in and out of the side this season, most recently making his return on Tuesday night after a hip injury ruled him out for most of October.

However, the Mali international admitted Tuesday night was not the team's best performance as they lost 3-2 to Brighton U21s, sending them out of the Checkatrade Trophy. With calls from the manager for the fringe players to do more to be prepared for the first team, Cisse said performing well in training can only get you so far, and that the talking must be done on the pitch.

"I have to work hard every day, but for me, it's not like being good in training will mean a start on a Saturday. When you have your chance in a game, you have to take it.

"I can be better in every game. I think I should start but that's the choice for the manager! If I start, I will give everything, if I'm not, I will give everything when I come on.

"I was happy to be back on the pitch, I want to give everything for the team. I just want to play, so I will give everything to be in the starting 11.

"The first half was good but the second half, we didn't have enough of the ball, we didn't control the game. They were sharp and brave, good with the ball, so we had to run a lot, we tired quickly. We should have won the game, I'm disappointed with the three goals we conceded. At home, every game, it should be a clean sheet."