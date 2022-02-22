Performing on the big stages is bringing the best out of MK Dons

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning and keeper Jamie Cumming both said Dons show no fear going into big games away from home at the moment

Playing in big stadiums with hostile crowds is something MK Dons are thriving off at the moment, according to keeper Jamie Cumming.

The keeper has helped Dons to wins away at Portsmouth, Wycombe and Sunderland since signing in January from Chelsea, with Dons consolidating their spot in third place in League One.

Tonight, they face Charlton at The Valley, where an average of more than 17,500 have watched the Addicks this season, who not so long ago were Premier League regulars.

But after seeing off Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday with relative ease, Cumming says going into those environments seems to be bringing the best out of Dons

He said: “We thrive off it, and perform well when there's a lot of pressure on us, when we know we're going into a big stadium at a big club, it gives everyone a lift.

“I think it's down to the spirit, we've got great belief, we've got a talented squad and we know we can go away and get results. That's what's been happening and hopefully we can make that continue.”

On the prospect of Charlton, he continued: “Charlton away will not be easy but we go there with full belief we can get three points. They're a massive club, a talented squad and should be doing better than they are.

“When a team is in mid-table, they are sometimes more dangerous because there is no real pressure on them to go and get a win. After their defeat the other day (losing 4-0 at home to Oxford United) , I'm sure they'll be up for it and we're expecting that. We have to go there, implement our style and control the game.”