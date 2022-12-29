Peterborough United vs MK Dons - Form, odds and stats

Away days in League One do not come much tougher than a trip to the Weston Homes Stadium as MK Dons take on Peterborough United this evening.

Mark Jackson picked up a win in his first game as a head coach on Boxing Day as Dons beat Forest Green Rovers at Stadium MK, but will now take his side up the road to Cambridgeshire to face rivals Posh.

Grant McCann’s side have the fourth best home record in the division this term, winning seven of their 10 games on London Road, losing just twice there all term. Dons head there with Posh sitting eighth in the table but having a desperate time. Boxing Day’s 1-1 draw with Charlton ended a five-match losing streak, picking up just a point from a possible 15 in the league.

Dons meanwhile have won their last two, with Boxing Day’s triumph adding to their 2-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park which has seen them reduce the gap to safety to just a point.

Earlier this season, Peterborough relatively cruised to victory at Stadium MK, but the 3-2 scoreline did not reflect it, with both of Dons’ goals coming in stoppage time to somewhat gloss over their poor performance back in October.

The sides are no strangers to each other down the year, meeting 29 times in the past. Peterborough claim the advantage with 14 wins to Dons’ 10, while there have been five draws. Dons have also lost on their last two trips to the Weston Homes Stadium, most recently going down 3-0 in January 2021.

Referee Ollie Yates will take charge of the game - the same referee who took charge of the fixture at Stadium MK. In 20 games, he has booked 83 players, has sent off one but is yet to award a penalty this season. Grant Taylor and Damith Bandara will run the limes with Fourth Official Hristo Karaivanov.