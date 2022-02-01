Philosophy helps Dons’ midfielders slot in with ease

Josh McEachran says slotting into midfield as a Dons player is easy because of their philosophy

Dons’ style of play makes it easy for central midfielders to shine, according to Josh McEachran.

The club added two more bodies in the middle of the park on Monday ahead of the transfer deadline in the form of Matt Smith from Manchester City and Dan Kemp from Leyton Orient. Conor Coventry also joined the squad earlier in January on loan from West Ham, and has started the last three matches.

It has been an important role in the side in recent years too, with Jordan Houghton, David Kasumu, Andrew Surman, Matt O’Riley and Ethan Robson all standing out during their time with Dons in that position. McEachran too has come to the fore recently, most notably against Burton Albion last week when he dictated the game in Dons’ 1-0 win at the Pirelli Stadium.

With the new signings coming on board, McEachran said Dons’ style of play makes it easy for players to slot straight into the team with ease.

“I think it's the philosophy and the way we want to play,” he said. “There are no real grey areas, everyone knows what is expected of them when they play.

“Plenty of players have come in and done a great job, I think it is the philosophy, and the way we all want to get on the ball, handle it and it's been easy.”

McEachran and Coventry played alongside each other for three matches, but the former Chelsea man limped out early in the win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday. But in the short time he has played alongside Coventry, he believes Dons have an excellent player at their disposal.