Barnet vs MK Dons - Pre-seasonBarnet vs MK Dons - Pre-season
Pictures from MK Dons' opening pre-season game against Barnet

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 13th Jul 2024, 12:00 BST

MK Dons kicked off their pre-season campaign against Barnet last night.

The night ended in defeat at Creasey Park, but MK Dons gave 22 players a run out against the Bees in their opening match.

Check out our pictures from the game.

1. Keon Lewis-Burgess

2. Chase Medwynter

3. Dean Lewington

4. Craig MacGillivray

