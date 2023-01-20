Pitch inspection in the morning ahead of Dons’ trip to Forest Green Rovers
The bottom of the table clash could be in doubt
By The Newsroom
Officials will hold a pitch inspection at the New Lawn on Saturday morning ahead of MK Dons’ trip to take on Forest Green Rovers.
With temperatures in Gloucestershire set to drop below freezing overnight, the fate of the game has been called into doubt.
The inspection will take place at around 10.15am, with a decision to be made thereafter.