Plan already in place to cover for Dean's MK Dons departure

Max Dean | Jane Russell

The frontman, now a Gent player, was offered improved terms to stay at Stadium MK

The hunt for a replacement for Max Dean is already underway at MK Dons.

The 20-year-old's transfer to Belgian side Gent having now been confirmed leaves Mike Williamson's side with a gaping hole for a leading man, with his 19 goals and five assists last season proving vital on so many occasions last term.

Already bringing in eight new faces this summer, more were expected even before Dean's big-money move to Belgium, with the cash windfall likely to be made available in their drive for recruits and now a replacement for Dean.

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: "I'd like to reassure our supporters that plans to replace Max and further strengthen our squad are still underway and our recruitment is by no means finished, as we look to build a competitive squad for the 2024/25 season.

"Once again our club has provided a platform, pathway and developmental environment that allowed Max to showcase his qualities - and create great memories for us all in the process. He is the latest example of what players can achieve at MK Dons. "

Dean, who will now ply his trade at the Ghelamco Arena in the Belgian top flight, was offered a new deal to remain at Stadium MK to fend off potential suitors, but Sweeting admitted the lure was just too much to keep the striker in Milton Keynes.

He continued: “We are extremely proud of what Max has achieved with us and the opportunity this has created for him as he begins a new chapter in his career.

“Like many players throughout the club’s history, Max joined us looking to forge a path in the game and the outcome is one for us all to celebrate.

“Without a doubt, Max shared a special connection with our fan base, and while we made every effort to offer him a new and improved contract and keep him in Milton Keynes, sometimes an opportunity to test yourself playing top-flight football in another country is just too appealing to turn down."