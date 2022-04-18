Play-off fate could be decided but Dons are focused on Oxford task

Scott Twine said Dons will only be focusing on winning the next three games and not on other results, even though their play-off fate could be decided this afternoon.

MK Dons have a play-off spot secured this afternoon without kicking a ball if certain results fall their way.

Should Wycombe Wanderers lose their game to AFC Wimbledon, Dons’ will be guaranteed a spot in the top-six with 12 days of the season still remaining.

But a chance of extending the season beyond April 30 is not on the minds of either Liam Manning or Scott Twine, both of whom are focussing on winning their final three games to leave them in with a chance of a top two finish and automatic promotion.

“I'm sure I'll get told if it happens but I won't go out of my way to find out,” said Manning of securing a play-off spot. “I just want to see us respond tomorrow night.”

Twine added: “We're just focused on the next three, getting nine points. That's all we can do, and whatever happens happens after that. We're just focused on ourselves.

“We want to bounce back with a win tomorrow.”

Taking on Oxford United

Hiram Boateng gave Dons the lead when they last played Oxford at Stadium MK in December.

A win on Tuesday night at the Kassam Stadium against Oxford United will ensure Dons a top six spot irrespective of other results.

Karl Robinsons’s side ended a three match losing streak on Friday thanks to their 3-2 win over Fleetwood Town, and they sit four points outside the play-off spots ahead of Easter Monday’s games.

With both sides having a lot riding on the game, Manning said Dons must be wary of Oxford’s threats.

He said: “They're so dangerous, the number of goals they have scored, the threats and how attacking they are make them exciting to watch.

“I'm not looking at the permutation, but I know we'll be need to be at our best and maximum to get something from the game.”

The game between the sides at Stadium MK back in December came close to being postponed at the 11th hour as positive Covid tests ran through the Dons squad - Twine being one of the players missing from the game.

Manning said: “Twiney dropped out of the game on the day with Covid and I think we were close to having it called off with six or seven missing. It wasn't ideal, but I think we played really well in the first half with a make-shift team.

“We responded well, but in the second half, Oxford came after us and there were a couple of moments where we turned it over and it cost us the game.”