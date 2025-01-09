Play-off scorer Williams signs as Dons complete first January deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MK Dons have completed their first signing of the January transfer window

Jay Williams wants to do the dirty work to free up his new MK Dons team-mates after becoming the club's first January transfer.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder joins from Crawley Town, having worked under Scott Lindsey last season at the Broadfield Stadium.

Williams, who already lives in the area having been born and raised in Northampton, has not played since late October under Crawley boss Rob Elliot, but is raring to go having reunited with former boss Lindsey at Stadium MK.

"It has been in the pipeline for a good while now, so I'm happy to be here," he said. "We've got a good relationship, and worked together last season successfully. Hopefully, we can both help replicate that here in MK.

"As soon as the gaffer calls upon me, I want to be ready."

Operating predominantly in front of the back three, Williams is plenty familiar with the demands expected in Lindsey's side, having played a key role in their promotion from League Two last season.

Williams scored in both legs of Crawley's dominant semi-final win over Dons to reach Wembley in May, and featured in the final as they saw past Crewe Alexandra to get promoted.

Not afraid to get his hands dirty, Williams admitted he is more of a midfield aggressor than a goal-scorer, but enjoys the style demanded by the head coach.

He said: "I'd say I'm a pivot, quite an aggressive presence in the middle of the park. But as much as I love a tackle, I enjoy opening teams up in the middle of the park, playing through the lines and I hope I can bring that to the team.

"There is proper quality at this club right now, and I'm happy to do the dirty work while the others go and score the goals."

Speaking about his aims and ambitions for the rest of the season after signing for the club, Williams added: "Whenever you look at MK in League Two, you know what the aspirations should be. It goes without saying, it's obvious and I'm here to push the team towards that goal."