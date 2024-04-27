Play-off tickets for MK Dons' home leg go on sale on Sunday

MK Dons fans

MK Dons will face Crawley Town in their play-off campaign to earn promotion to League One, and chairman Pete Winkelman is asking fans to ‘bring the noise’ for the game at Stadium MK.

Rather than opening up the whole ground for supporters for the game at MK1 on Thursday May 9, Dons will look to compact fans together in the East Stand and the Cowshed.

The game, which will also be a part of supporter group Don Action’s #DonYourWhite campaign, encouraging fans to wear white to the game, Winkelman is hoping by packing fans together, it will help the atmosphere at Stadium MK.

He said: "I want to bring everyone together by only opening the East Stand and the Cowshed to make sure the noise we do bring will be as loud as possible in support of our team." Tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders tomorrow morning (Sunday) at 10am, with up to nine tickets available to buy, before going on general sale at 10am on Tuesday.