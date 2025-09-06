Players did not adapt quickly enough to MK Dons' new system, says Ekpiteta

The MK Dons defender spoke after the 3-2 defeat to Grimsby Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Changes to the formation unsettled MK Dons early on against Grimsby Town, says defender Marvin Ekpiteta.

Switching from a 4-3-3, which they have played in all season, to a 4-4-2, Dons looked at sea as the Mariners ran amok at Stadium MK, cruising to a 3-0 lead after 29 minutes. They were handed another huge boost when Jon Mellish was sent off on 36 minutes too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changes were made just a few minutes before Mellish’s red card, and then again at half-time as head coach Paul Warne sought a way back into the game. The changes improved things and allowed Dons to get more of a foothold and shore up at the back, but the damage had been done.

“We didn’t do too well with the new shape,” said Ekpiteta afterwards. “But the goals we conceded were too passive, too easy. That’s not like us. We’ve not conceded many goals this season so to concede three in quick succession was not good enough. It took us a bit to get going again, and conceding so early has killed us.

“We changed shape again in the second-half, the gaffer needed us to be a bit more solid, stop conceding goals, and we had to try and catch them on the break or with a set piece.

“The second one came just a tad too late. We still had hope, we had a penalty shout, enough chances to get something. We did really well, dug in deep, defended a lot better in the second-half.

“Even though we had a bad first-half, I think our second-half performance deserved something.”