Players do not believe in themselves enough, says Lindsey after Tranmere draw

Scott Lindsey feels his MK Dons players are doubting themselves at the moment as their win-less run continued on Saturday, drawing 1-1 with lowly Tranmere Rovers.

Despite leading at the break through Danilo Orsi’s first goal for the club, Dons retreated in the second-half, particularly after Scott Hogan’s excellent chance to make it 2-0 midway through was saved, and found themselves stuck in their own penalty area for much of the remainder.

Dan Crowley was adjudged to have fouled Sol Solomon with 11 minutes to go to allow substitute Luke Norris to equalise from the spot to share the spoils.

With both sides distinctly out of form, picking up a combined 18 points from a possible 87, head coach Lindsey said his side fancied their chances against Nigel Adkins’ side, but were once again left questioning their performance.

“It's difficult at the moment, and it's my fault,” he said. I've not given them enough to go and win that game today. Their effort was outstanding, but I've got to give them more to go on. Our belief isn't there at the moment, and that's down to me.

“We wanted three points but we played with fear. The players are playing with not enough belief, they look so anxious out there. At 1-0, we should continue and step forwards, but we didn't, we stepped back. We weren't brave enough. We didn't help each other out, we played with a lack of nous at times.

“We were ok in the first-half, not great. We created opportunities, were ok in possession. I feel our second-half performances have not been great of late, so it was important we played with a real belief after half-time, and I don't think we did. We didn’t have any swagger, and got deeper and deeper. We had to deal with so many balls into our box, and when that happens, the likelihood is something drops and it did.

“We had a great chance to make it 2-0 through Scott Hogan, which he should score, and that would've been a different game.”