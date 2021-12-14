Players like Baldwin have been key to creating MK Dons’ culture

Aden Baldwin has been a regular on the subs bench for MK Dons this season but his attitude has been praised by Liam Manning

Players like Aden Baldwin have been vital for the culture at MK Dons this season according to Liam Manning.

The 24-year-old has had to bide his time this season, limited to just 15 appearances but has stepped in recently to cover for the suspended and then injury Harry Darling.

Baldwin is not the only player in the Dons squad having to wait for their chance, with the likes of Zak Jules, Josh Martin and Charlie Brown all having limited game time this term.

Speaking about the importance of his squad players, and Baldwin in particular, head coach Manning said the support and competition they offer has been huge.

“To have people in the team who are in and out of the team who are willing to work and play their role speaks volumes,” he said.

“Aden had to be really patient for his opportunity and I give him a huge amount of credit for that. He's been really important for the culture here. In training, he keeps his head down, he doe things properly and he works hard and he did that for a long stretch while not being in the team.

“He played in the Papa John's games, played in a few league games as well, and he's shown he can step in and perform when he's required. In the games he's played, I've been pleased with Aden.