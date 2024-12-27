Players must dig Dons out of a rut after losing third in a row

Tom McGill | Jane Russell

Three straight defeats have seen MK Dons drop from third to eleventh in League Two

Goalkeeper Tom McGill admits MK Dons are in a rut after losing a third game in a row on Boxing Day, going down 2-0 to Notts County, but says the run is not as bad as it looks.

While they were out-played by the better team at Stadium MK on Thursday, an unusually poor performance saw them beaten at Newport County last Saturday, and the loss to Gillingham came despite Dons dominance a week earlier.

Having been third in the table after beating Chesterfield, Dons’ losing run has since seen them drop to 11th in League Two, and with a quick turnaround before Sunday’s game with Crewe Alexandra at MK1, McGill says the players must get back to winning ways.

“It's a bad run of games at the moment, and the feeling is we've got to dig ourselves out of a bit of a rut,” he said. “We've got a game on Sunday which is a good chance to do that.

“Gillingham made it tough for us to score against them, Newport was one of those fluke games, and today we came out to play and against Notts County we just came up against a better side. It's not as bad as three losses appears, but believe me, all the players want this run to end now.

“For what the team, the staff, the fans expect, we cannot go many more without results.”

Speaking about the defeat to Notts County, McGill continued: “They were better than us on the day, they controlled the game for large parts, and we fell short. We did our best ot try and create chances, we had moments, but we were just second best.

“As both teams got more tired, gaps started to open up and they were more clinical with their chances.

“It's my job at the other end to stay focused for the moments you're involved. But we're all looking at it together as a team to look at what we can do better for the next game.”