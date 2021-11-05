Players must step-up and take their chance as Dons make changes

Liam Manning believes he has a good enough squad available to him tomorrow to beat Stevenage in the FA Cup

Liam Manning may be without several players following two positive coronavirus tests and isolation protocols for Saturday’s FA Cup first round game against Stevenage, but he is keen to see what his available squad can do.

Those missing for tomorrow’s game are being kept private for medical reasons, but the available players will have a chance to make an impression come 3pm at Stadium MK tomorrow when they take on the League Two outfit for a spot in the second round.

With Alex Revell’s side in turmoil at the moment, struggling near the foot of the League Two table, Manning could well have been forgiven for naming a squad much akin to the Papa John’s Trophy match against Aston Villa U21s ten days ago. With the timing of positive tests however, he admitted he had not started to look at who he was going to play, but now wants those stepping in to make the most of their opportunity.

He said: “When I found out about the cases, I hadn’t started considering the team for the game to be honest. For me, it’s my first game as a head coach in the FA Cup it’s a competition we want to do as well as we can in.

“Players have to be ready when they get their opportunity, some people will get that chance tomorrow and I’m excited to see what they can do.

“It has happened, some players will be unavailable, my energy is going into the group tomorrow.