Players owed MK Dons fans a proper apology after last season, says Harvie

Goal-scorer Daniel Harvie said the MK Dons players owed the fans a big victory after last season.

The 5-3 win over League Two favourites Wrexham in the first game of the season at the Racecourse Ground was nigh-on the perfect start to their season in the fourth tier, though the defender remained critical of his side’s performance.

In front of more than 1,100 travelling fans in Wales, Harvie said for all he and his team-mates could apologise for last season on social media, backing it up on the pitch was the only way to properly say sorry.

He said: “The fans were top class - after last season they could have been a bit indifferent, but for us as players, talk is cheap. We can say what we can on social media, but it's about our actions on the pitch.

“It's something a lot of us have thought about over the summer. We can apologise online but fans want actions, they want us to do it on the pitch.

“It's the first game, it's a win but there's a long way to go. We could do better for their goals, we'll look at that, but as much as it's a great win, there are things we can tweak.

“We were clinical when we had those chances. But we conceded three goals and sometimes that might not be enough. On other days, we might not be as clinical.