News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Players return for the first day of pre-season training under new boss

MK Dons will take to the training pitch on Tuesday after a day of testing and screening at Stadium MK on Monday

By Toby Lock
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read

MK Dons first-team returned as a group to Stadium MK this morning ahead of their return to pre-season training.

The team, relegated from League One last season, were in for screening and testing today (Monday) and will take to the Woughton pitches on Tuesday for their first training session with new boss Graham Alexander and assistant Chris Lucketti.

For new signings Cameron Norman, Nathan Harness and Craig MacGillivray, it will be their first experience of an MK Dons pre-season, while Alex Gilbey returns for a second spell at the club - albeit with only Dean Lewington remaining in the squad from his first stint.

Most Popular

For Alexander, who took over at the helm a month ago, the return of the players has whet his appetite after spending several weeks in the job behind a desk.

“I've just been in an office on the phone for the last three or four weeks - I feel more like a businessman than a football manager!” he said. “That's not really me - I'm a coach, I need to be out on the grass.

“I went over to the training ground, saw the pitches, saw all the lines painted and it felt like we're close now. It's my favourite part of my job.

“I know everything we've done so far has been necessary but where I get my joy is on the training pitch, helping the players achieve what they want to. That's when the real work starts, that's where games are won. I'm really excited about it.”

Related topics:Stadium MKGraham AlexanderDean LewingtonLeague OneCraig MacGillivray