Players return for the first day of pre-season training under new boss

MK Dons first-team returned as a group to Stadium MK this morning ahead of their return to pre-season training.

The team, relegated from League One last season, were in for screening and testing today (Monday) and will take to the Woughton pitches on Tuesday for their first training session with new boss Graham Alexander and assistant Chris Lucketti.

For new signings Cameron Norman, Nathan Harness and Craig MacGillivray, it will be their first experience of an MK Dons pre-season, while Alex Gilbey returns for a second spell at the club - albeit with only Dean Lewington remaining in the squad from his first stint.

For Alexander, who took over at the helm a month ago, the return of the players has whet his appetite after spending several weeks in the job behind a desk.

“I've just been in an office on the phone for the last three or four weeks - I feel more like a businessman than a football manager!” he said. “That's not really me - I'm a coach, I need to be out on the grass.

“I went over to the training ground, saw the pitches, saw all the lines painted and it felt like we're close now. It's my favourite part of my job.

