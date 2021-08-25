Players should thrive with supporters back in grounds

MK Dons supporters cheering on their side during the 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic

Playing football in front of supporters is a new challenge for some of the MK Dons players this season, but it is one they should embrace says Chris Hogg.

A season behind-closed-doors last time out gave football a bizarre feel, but having fans back in grounds again has breathed new life back into games, and it has so far seen Dons play out four exciting and lively games in League One.

Matt O’Riley admitted he felt he had a point to prove when playing in front of the biggest crowd of his career on Saturday at Portman Road, while Hogg said supporters returning again is something all footballers should thrive under.

“Football without fans last season was nothing,” he said.

“It was a game, but the game we love has passion and energy and the vibe you get from the fans.