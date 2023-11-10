Players trust in each other more under new boss Williamson

Max Dean spoke to the Citizen about the new style of play being rolled out at MK Dons

In-form hot shot Max Dean believes MK Dons fans are starting to see more of him as a result of Mike Williamson's style of football.

The 19-year-old has five goals in as many games for Dons of late, with seven to his name across the season leaving him top of the scoring charts at the club this term.

Much has been made of head coach Williamson's approach to the style of play thus far, with the players buying into his methods and results appearing to be on the turn.

"There are changes, every gaffer is different, but they all expect hard work," said Dean, explaining the differences between Williamson's approach compared to previous boss Graham Alexander.

"I think we're getting the ball on the ground a bit more, and trusting each other on the ball a little bit more, which I don't think we were doing at the start of the season.

"We were trying different things that were effective in the first few games, and then weren't. I feel like the performances and the results are starting to show it now."

Asked whether the style suits him more, Dean said: "I think with the ball down, I can make runs in behind or come and have it to feet, the gaffer gives me licence to do both. It suits me to a T.