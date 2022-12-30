Pleasing win for McCann as Peterborough cruise past Dons

Grant McCann was relieved to see his Peterborough United side end a nearly two-month stretch without a League One win with a 2-0 win over MK Dons on Thursday.

Goals from Joe Ward and Ricky-Jade Jones either side of half-time made life easy for Posh at Weston Homes Stadium, while Jonson Clarke-Harris had a penalty saved by Jamie Cumming which would have put Posh in cruise control for the final 30 minutes.

The win also lifts Peterborough back into the top six in League One, marking a good night for McCann.

“It was a really good performance,” he told Peterborough Telegraph. “We scored two good goals. It was an excellent strike from Joe and we scored the second one at a good time just after half-time.

“We had many opportunities to get another two or three goals and on another day we probably would, but the pleasing thing is the points and clean sheet.