Plenty of business done by Dons but none expected on deadline day

Short of a stand-out opportunity, MK Dons’ business in the summer transfer window is done and dusted.

The loan signing of Josh Kayode – completing their allocation of five – on Monday was Dons’ last signing, according to Liam Manning, who is predicting a quiet Thursday when the window closes.

“From our perspective, that’s us done unless some crazy offers come in,” he confirmed. “We expect it to be extremely quiet on deadline day.”

Bringing in 14 new faces has seen Dons undergo a significant overhaul and the teething issues were plain for all to see in the opening three league matches which saw the side fail to pick up a point.

But recently, their form has picked up and have climbed to 13th in League One and secured a spot in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Kayode aside, all of the business Dons did in the window came before a ball was kicked this season, which Manning feels has helped the players bed in as well as possible by this stage of the campaign.

He said: ”I’ve been really pleased with the business we’ve done. We’ve gone on a decent run of late but that doesn’t mean we’ve cracked it.

“We’ve still got work to do and I’m looking forward to having some days on the training pitch after eight games in August.

“But we’ve set the club up for the short, medium and long-term with some of the signings we’ve made.

“It’s exciting to see where they can go, and we’ve seen some of that potential in the last few weeks. We still need to knit bits together, and we’re just at the start.”

Not only completing the 14 signings, contract extensions were offered to key first-teamers Josh McEachran and Warren O’Hora, locking in their futures with the club for the next few years.

With the window set to close and the squad cemented in place until the turn of the year, Manning said he is satisfied with the players he has to work with now, and hopes after a hectic schedule in the first month, his side can see them gel further with time on the training ground.

