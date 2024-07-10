Plenty of factors other than football weigh in on decision to move to MK

Luke Offord | Jane Russell

Summer signing Luke Offord had more than his own life to consider when considering his move to Milton Keynes

The decision to move 120 miles from Crewe to Milton Keynes impacted not just summer signing Luke Offord, but his girlfriend and dog too.

The 24-year-old spent the majority of his life on the books at Crewe Alexandra, first joining the club as a seven-year-old before coming through the ranks to captaining the first team.

With a house and established family unit in Cheshire, Offord’s decision to move on from the Railwaymen meant disrupting all of that for the sake of his career.

After Crewe too just missed out on promotion last season, Offord admitted it would have been easy to remain at the club for another season, having played the best football of his career before an ankle injury cut it short, but decided with the blessing of his partner that it was the right time to make a change.

“It's not just football,” he said. “It was a really big decision. I'd been there for 17 years, was there since I was seven. I have a house up north with my girlfriend and my dog, so it was a big decision to come down, but it was the right time in my career to try something new.

"We'd spoken about it quite a bit last season because it was something I was looking to do, and we had a lot of conversations. She told me to do what was best for my and my career.

“She's 50/50 on whether she'll come down here, because she also has to do what's best for her.”

On the pitch, he added: “I had a really good relationship with the manager at Crewe, and probably had my best season there last season. They got the best out of me, so it was a big decision to leave. But a change is important in my career and I think I'll only improve here.”

Offord got to meet his new team-mates during the first week of pre-season training at Woughton last week, along with several other new faces added to Mike Williamson’s squad alongside him.

And though he is still working his way back to full fitness after last season’s ankle issues, he believes he will be ready for the start of the new season in less than a month.

He said: “Coming back from an injury four months ago, I'm still trying to get back into the swing of things and get fit. It has been a good few days being here so far.