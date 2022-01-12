MK Dons celebrate Matt O‘Riley’s seventh goal of the season which turned out to be the winner against AFC Wimbledon

It was hard to pick a bad player in the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, so Liam Manning had a lot of good to say about several of his players when speaking to the media afterwards.

Here’s what he had to say about some of his players:

Franco Ravizzoli

Franco Ravizzoli celebrates Dons’ win over AFC Wimbledon

“Franco is a terrific character, a real team player. He stepped in and did well, showed good composure and his kicking was good. It's huge credit to him and Lewis Price for the work they put in because he has got better. He did well tonight.”

Tennai Watson

Tennai Watson had one of his best games in a Dons shirt against AFC Wimbledon

“Tennai stepped in and did well, he got forward well and allowed Theo to drift wide. He almost scored in the first half too but Harry Darling got a block on it!”

Ethan Robson

Ethan Robson provided a bit of aggression in the centre of the park for MK Dons

“Ethan has had to bide his time and be patient. He showed aggression to break up play and showed some good moments in possession too. The biggest thing in that position is discipline. He did a great job tonight, but everyone showed a collective spirit and professionalism.”

Mo Eisa

Mo Eisa put in an impressive shift up front for Dons, though it provided him with little return in terms of chances