Plenty of praise for players after Dons’ win over AFC Wimbledon
MK Dons 1-0 AFC Wimbledon
MK Dons celebrate Matt O‘Riley’s seventh goal of the season which turned out to be the winner against AFC Wimbledon
It was hard to pick a bad player in the 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night, so Liam Manning had a lot of good to say about several of his players when speaking to the media afterwards.
Here’s what he had to say about some of his players:
Franco Ravizzoli
“Franco is a terrific character, a real team player. He stepped in and did well, showed good composure and his kicking was good. It's huge credit to him and Lewis Price for the work they put in because he has got better. He did well tonight.”
Tennai Watson
“Tennai stepped in and did well, he got forward well and allowed Theo to drift wide. He almost scored in the first half too but Harry Darling got a block on it!”
Ethan Robson
“Ethan has had to bide his time and be patient. He showed aggression to break up play and showed some good moments in possession too. The biggest thing in that position is discipline. He did a great job tonight, but everyone showed a collective spirit and professionalism.”
Mo Eisa
“Mo wants to score goals, but our culture is team first. He did exactly what the team needed him to do tonight. He led the line, played off the shoulder, chased, fought off long balls and it's really important. Goals will come for him, he has to keep up that desire to run and compete. He got into dangerous areas too, and he'll get goals too.”