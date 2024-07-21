Plenty to learn from Hannover 96 win says goal-scorer Waller

Charlie Waller | Jane Russell

The defender spoke after MK Dons’ 4-1 win over Hannover U23s while in Germany

Charlie Waller felt MK Dons were able to run riot after working out how to break down Hannover U23s on Saturday.

Mike Williamson’s side ran out 4-1 winners against their German opponents, falling behind to a first-half penalty before two goals from Matt Dennis and strikes from Sam Sherring and Waller completed the win.

Having worked on new concepts throughout pre-season so far, Waller said Hannover, as well as the 30 degree temperatures, provided a stern test but after finding their feet, Dons quickly found a way to put their opponents to the sword.

“It was a good afternoon, not just for me but for all the boys,” said the goal-scorer. “It was a good scoreline, it was nice to see us scoring goals. The conditions were tough, it's very hot, the pitch was sticky and dry, but we made the most of it.

“They're a strong, physical side and they set up a good press to be fair. Playing out from the back was challenging, but we figured it out soon enough. After they scored, we rampaged really, with four goals once we figured out how to get past them.

“The manager wants us to play good football, we don't want to have to lump it unless we have to. Phoenix did well to win the penalty, and we're putting away our chances which is always good.”

Waller, 19, made two impressive appearances for Dons in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last season, including getting his first goal for the club in a 3-2 win over Northampton Town. Not a regular member of the first team environment though, Waller feels the squad’s training camp in Germany over the last week has been a great opportunity for the younger members to bond with the senior members ahead of the new season.

He continued: “It's been a good week, it's really good to bond, especially for us younger lads being away with the senior players. It's important we create good relationships ahead of the season. You want to be included, you never want to be left out. And it's credit to the senior boys, throughout the week they've included us in everything.”