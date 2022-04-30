Plymouth Argyle 0-4 MK Dons - Twine’s hat-trick makes it four

MK Dons take on Plymouth with a chance of automatic promotion this afternoon
Here’s the latest from Home Park.
Plymouth Argyle 0-4 MK Dons - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 13:57
Meanwhile...
A stunning few minutes at the Wham Stadium in Accrington - it’s 4-3 to the hosts after a mad flury of goals.
60 mins: GOAL Twine with a hat-trick!
What a week Scott Twine has had ! League one’s Player of the Season, and now a hat-trick! A tap in from close range the easiest of the bunch but it puts Dons four goals to the good.
Meanwhile...
Wigan are now 2-0 up at Shrewsbury, and Rotherham are still in front
53 mins: Dons are shot-shy?!
Why hasn’t anyone shot?! Troy Parrott nearly trips over himself going through on goal, he waits for Kasumu to get up with play but he doesn’t pull the trigger either. Should have been 4-0
Second half
Plymouth restart the game, making two changes at the break as Ennis and Randell come on for Jephcott and Gillesphey.
Today’s attendance
HALF TIME: Plymouth 0-3 MK Dons
What a half. Wow. Twine had hit the bar before sticking two in himself and Darling with a third just before the break. Jephcott has missed three sitters for the hosts, and now Houghton sent off. Wow.
45 mins: Plymouth down to 10 men
Unbelievable scenes here as Jordna Houghton picks up his second booking and is sent off! The former MK Dons man has handed the visitors yet another huge boost here.
43 mins: GOAL Darling makes it three!
Dons in total control now! Harry Darling’s excellent header past Cooper makes it 3-0 to the visitors! The hosts are absolutely stunned.
41 mins: GOAL Twine again!
Scott Twine has a double! He’s danced through the Plymouth defence and smashed it past Cooper! 2-0!