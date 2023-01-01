Plymouth Argyle 2-1 MK Dons - League leaders in front at the break
Plymouth Argyle 2-1 MK Dons - LIVE
Ahhhhh Barry’s wasted that. He breaks away, keeper Cooper comes racing out, Barry just has to round him and he’s got an empty net from 30 yards, but he just taps it to Cooper who wins the tackle easily
Not as one-sided as we expected heading down there by any means. The league leaders are in front, but Dons have had chances and a pen shout turned away.
Plymouth are back in front.
It was sparked by Dons giving it away at the other end, Whittaker counters, a brilliant reverse pass to split O’Hora and Tucker, Ennis finding the bottom corner where earlier he fired wide.
It’s 2-1 Plymouth
After that spell of Dons possession and threat, Plymouth have started to get back on top again now. Nothing really to cause any issues, Whittaker with a pretty tame effort denied by Cumming.
Dons have been the better side for the last 10 minutes or so, but Bali Mumba comes close to restoring their lead, but after breaking clear of Lawrence, fires straight at Cumming who punches clear
Goodness me, Barry goes down in the box he’s certain it’s a penalty, I’d need another look. Play continues, Holland pulls it back aimed at Eisa but Plymouth can clear
Wow would you have that! Lawrence with the initial effort, it’s blocked into the path of Holland who takes it left-footed and plants it into the side of the net! 1-1