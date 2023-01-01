Plymouth Argyle 2-1 MK Dons - League leaders in front at the break

News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons begin 2023 with a long road trip to League One leaders Plymouth Argyle this afternoon

By The Newsroom
19 minutes ago
MK Dons take on Plymouth Argyle at Home Park in the 2023 curtain raiser

Plymouth Argyle 2-1 MK Dons - LIVE

48 mins: Huge chance for Barry

Ahhhhh Barry’s wasted that. He breaks away, keeper Cooper comes racing out, Barry just has to round him and he’s got an empty net from 30 yards, but he just taps it to Cooper who wins the tackle easily

Second half

Back underway here - one change for Plymouth as Hardie comes on for goal-scorer Ennis

HALF TIME: Plymouth 2-1 MK Dons

Not as one-sided as we expected heading down there by any means. The league leaders are in front, but Dons have had chances and a pen shout turned away.

Stoppage time

One minute to be added on here

38 mins: GOAL - Argyle retake the lead

Plymouth are back in front.

It was sparked by Dons giving it away at the other end, Whittaker counters, a brilliant reverse pass to split O’Hora and Tucker, Ennis finding the bottom corner where earlier he fired wide.

It’s 2-1 Plymouth

35 mins: Argyle getting back into it

After that spell of Dons possession and threat, Plymouth have started to get back on top again now. Nothing really to cause any issues, Whittaker with a pretty tame effort denied by Cumming.

28 mins: Cumming makes the save

Dons have been the better side for the last 10 minutes or so, but Bali Mumba comes close to restoring their lead, but after breaking clear of Lawrence, fires straight at Cumming who punches clear

23 mins: A penalty?!

Goodness me, Barry goes down in the box he’s certain it’s a penalty, I’d need another look. Play continues, Holland pulls it back aimed at Eisa but Plymouth can clear

19 mins: GOAL - Dons are level!

Wow would you have that! Lawrence with the initial effort, it’s blocked into the path of Holland who takes it left-footed and plants it into the side of the net! 1-1

15 mins: Eisa with another good chance

Oooooh Eisa has to do better. It opens up in front of Devoy, he breaks a good 40 yards with it, slides Eisa in but the finish is straight at Cooper again

