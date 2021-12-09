Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher was satisfied with a point againat MK Dons

After a whirlwind 48 hours, new Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher was satisfied to leave Stadium MK with a point last night.

The Argyle man had barely been installed as the replacement for Preston-bound Ryan Lowe before he was thrust in front of the TV cameras for the televised game with MK Dons, which saw the sides play out a 1-1 draw.

Tennai Watson gave Dons the lead with his first career goal on 21 minutes before Conor Grant equalised for Argyle on 66 minutes. Both sides hit the frame of the goal in the second half as they chased a winner, but overall Schumacher was pleased with a point on his managerial debut.

“The gameplan was right, and we fully deserved a point,” he said afterwards. “I didn't think we played too badly in the first half, we controlled possession without having an end product. I think the tempo of the whole game could have been better which suits us, but our message at half time was to increase the urgency and tempo and try and have some end product.

“I told Danny Mayor he'd make an impact coming on, it's a tough ask here at MK Dons out of possession, and I wanted game-changers. He did great, as did Jordan Garrick when he came on.