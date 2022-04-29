Plymouth facing a play-off to get into the play-offs, says chairman

Plymouth chairman Simon Hallett says his side are in a play-off to reach the play-offs this Saturday when they take on MK Dons at Home Park

MK Dons are not the only ones chasing victory on Saturday with Plymouth Argyle’s play-off hopes also heavily reliant on picking up three points at Home Park.

Steven Schumacher’s side occupy the final top-six spot but are level on points with Wycombe Wanderers heading into the final day. While the Chairboys take on Burton at the Pirelli Stadium, Argyle know they need to match their result at the least in order to be ensured of a play-off spot.

Chairman Simon Hallett, speaking to Plymouth Live, said: “It’s already a play-off game. We essentially have to win, and we have to win by as many goals as we can.

“I just hope the players don’t know what the scores are elsewhere during the game. I think that’s going to be a tremendous distraction.

“It’s a question of keeping the players confident this week, keeping them upbeat and realising that whatever happens we are going to know by three o’clock on Saturday afternoon.”

He added: “It has been a very good season in many ways. The success on the field was a little bit unexpected.

“At the beginning of the season I said I thought we had an outside chance of the play-offs so we have achieved the outside chance.

“We have played well most of the time, we have been reasonably consistent. There have been a couple of bad runs but nothing like the bad runs that we had last season.”